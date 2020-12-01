Global  
 

UK high court rules kids younger than 16 can't consent to puberty blockers; detransitioner wins case

Christian Post Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A high court in the United Kingdom has ruled against the Tavistock clinic and in favor of a detransitioner who said she was harmed by puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones prescribed at the London-based facility.
News video: High Court rules on puberty blockers

High Court rules on puberty blockers 02:58

 Keira Bell says she is 'delighted' with a high court ruling, to make it harder for children to consent to puberty blockers.

