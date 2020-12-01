UK high court rules kids younger than 16 can't consent to puberty blockers; detransitioner wins case
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () A high court in the United Kingdom has ruled against the Tavistock clinic and in favor of a detransitioner who said she was harmed by puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones prescribed at the London-based facility.
Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. According to the High Court order, a valuer will be..