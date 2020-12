You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers' Dennis Schroder wanting to play PG over LeBron | UNDISPUTED



In his introductory press conference, new Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder told reporters that he plans to start at point guard this season to allow LeBron James to play off-the-ball.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers won free agency & set themselves up to repeat | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers made several significant moves this offseason, trading for Dennis Schroder from the Thunder and signing Wesley Matthews, Montrezel Harrell, and Marc Gasol. According to a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago Nick Wright: LeBron's Lakers could easily repeat a championship run; offseason moves will only help | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss if the Los Angeles Lakers can repeat their championship run another year in a row, especially with a handful of roster changes. Nick feels LeBron James' Lakers.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:44 Published 1 week ago