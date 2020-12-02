Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination, with teachers and doctors first

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination, with teachers and doctors firstJust hours after the UK approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and announced immediate plans for vaccination, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a "large-scale vaccination" campaign using the Russian jab which was...
News video: 'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove 00:36

 Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Moscow to ban state officials & military personnel from holding foreign citizenships & residence permits ...

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a new bill to ban civil servants and armed forces personnel from holding other allegiances. The measure is set to..
WorldNews
Target 'bunch of criminals' around Putin with sanctions, Navalny urges Europe [Video]

Target 'bunch of criminals' around Putin with sanctions, Navalny urges Europe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says EU measures against Russian officials will only be taken seriously when they target oligarchs with close links to the KremlinView on euronews

Pigeons, Putin's tracksuit and a dangerous residency - Bunce on the Tyson and Jones bubble

 Steve Bunce recalls sharing the stage with Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, and witnessing their quirks close up.
BBC News

Politics live updates: China's President Xi congratulates Joe Biden, Russia's Putin still a holdout

 Chinese President's Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his election win, among the last world leaders to do so.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation [Video]

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

U.K. authorizes mass distribution of Pfizer's COVID vaccine

 The U.K. has become the first country to grant Pfizer emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine. Its first 800,000 doses will arrive in just a few days. CBS News..
CBS News

Pfizer vaccination provides 'best immunity' four weeks after first jab, regulators say

 The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccination approved in the UK requires four weeks from the first jab for the "best immunity" to be achieved, regulators behind..
New Zealand Herald
PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval [Video]

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95%..

'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain [Video]

'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest..

Mission of Coronavirus vaccination to each citizen is like national commitment: PM Modi [Video]

Mission of Coronavirus vaccination to each citizen is like national commitment: PM Modi

He said, "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active..

UK approves new Covid-19 jab, with rollout starting next week

 Vaccination against Covid-19 will begin early next week after the UK became the first country in the world to approve a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech.
Belfast Telegraph