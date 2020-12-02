Covid 19 coronavirus: Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination, with teachers and doctors first

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation



Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

