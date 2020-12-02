US election: Furious Republican election official in Georgia demands Donald Trump stop spreading misinformation

Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue



On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress. CNN reports that Kelly is able to take the oath of office right away since he won a special election. The swearing-in is slated to take place Wednesday afternoon.

