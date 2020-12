You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Desirea Ferris' family dedicates Christmas tree in her honor



This year marks the fourth holiday season Desirea Ferris' family will spend without her. They decorated a tree in her honor to raise awareness about her disappearance. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago Looking For The Perfect Christmas Tree



CBS4's Nancy Chen shares details on how the Meyers family looked long and hard to find the perfect Christmas Tree at Exley Farms. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:56 Published 15 hours ago Neubauer's Flowers Tips For Christmas Tree Decorating



Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Neubauer's Flowers and Market House where Steve Neubauer is offering some tips on the best ways to decorate a Christmas tree! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 04:20 Published 21 hours ago