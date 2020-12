You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ask Dr. Nandi: Health care workers and long-term care facility residents should get COVID-19 vaccine first, CDC vaccine advisers



An independent committee has recommended to the CDC that health care workers and long-term care residents be first in line to get vaccinated once a coronavirus vaccine is approved. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:52 Published 1 day ago CDC committee: Health care workers, nursing home residents should get COVID vaccine first



The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should receive the vaccine first. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago CDC: healthcare workers, long-term care residents should be first to get COVID vaccine



A CDC advisory committee voted 13-1 to recommend both healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:03 Published 2 days ago