US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearing

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearingOne of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President Donald Trump's legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, appeared...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud 00:30

 Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting [Video]

COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting

In a video released Thursay of the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump thanked all those who helped develop a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a "Christmas miracle."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Wisconsin’s Top Court Rejects Trump Lawsuit as His Election Push Fades

 The Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Rudy Giuliani took a road trip to push claims of election fraud. He was rebuffed

 In Michigan, Guiliani waved binders, floated baseless conspiracy theories and complained of what he called election "theft." He was rebuffed.
USATODAY.com

Giuliani denies pre-emptive pardon talks with Trump

 Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump have reportedly discussed the possibility of a pre-emptive pardon for the former New York mayor.Giuliani, who is currently the..
New Zealand Herald
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies. A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Michigan battles virus-related racial disparities

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reporting "significant progress" in fighting virus-related racial disparities that plagued Michigan in the early days of the pandemic..
USATODAY.com

What happens to Ohio State if its game with Michigan is canceled?

 The Buckeyes, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, hold one of the semifinal slots. But what if they don't win the Big Ten title?
USATODAY.com

No Charges Against Man Who Struck Horse-Drawn Buggy, Killing 3 Children

 The decision not to charge Ronald Ramsey, who was 83 at the time of the crash, was made in consultation with the family of the children, officials in Michigan..
NYTimes.com

President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William Barr [Video]

President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William Barr

The attorney general has been a staunch defender of the president, but the Justice Department found no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. That has apparently infuriated the president. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness [Video]

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness

Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published