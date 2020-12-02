U.K. Approves Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned



The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 hours ago

COVID In Colorado: First Shipments Of Coronavirus Vaccine Could Arrive In The Next Few Days



If all goes as planned, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines could be in Colorado in a matter of days. The vaccine will be the one manufactured by Pfizer. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:37 Published 6 hours ago