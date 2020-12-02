Global  
 

U.K. Approves Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsy Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Watch VideoThe United Kingdom is the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. The reaction from Londoners-mixed. 

"Personally, I would not want to take it because I think things are happening too quickly," said Tia Stephen, a London resident.
Jacqueline Roubians, a London resident, told the AP,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week 01:06

 The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data. COVID-19 outbreak was declared...

