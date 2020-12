You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December



Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Selena's Sister Suzette Quintanilla on Selena: The Series Scenes That Made Her CRY (Exclusive)

Upworthy 7 hours ago