Biden transition: Georgia again certifies election results showing Democrat won

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Biden transition: Georgia again certifies election results showing Democrat wonHow many times can Joe Biden win Georgia? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2020 Georgia's top elections official today recertified the state's election results after a recount requested by United States President...
Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemic

 The Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia are heating up as Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock went head-to-head in a debate, but Senator David Perdue..
CBS News

Georgia's voter registration deadline for Senate runoff elections

 Monday is the last day for Georgia voters to register for the upcoming Senate runoff elections on January 5th. It comes a day after the latest candidates'..
CBS News
Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official [Video]

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally in Georgia where he continued to make allegations that the election was stolen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Georgia high school students on mission to register young voters

 The deadline to register new voters in time for Georgia's January runoffs is December 7.
CBS News

Biden transition: US President-elect fills out team to tackle coronavirus

 United States President-elect Joe Biden has outlined his team to take on the Covid-19 pandemic and other health issues.He has picked California Attorney-General..
New Zealand Herald

Judge orders DACA program to be reinstated, must accept new applicants

 CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss a federal judge's ruling reinstating the program for young immigrants known as DACA. He..
CBS News

December editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

Biden breaks record for most votes cast for presidential candidate

 Joe Biden has now received more than 81 million votes — the most of any presidential candidate in U.S. history.
CBS News

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election [Video]

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election

According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Black Michigan lawmaker posts voicemails of lynching threats in wake of election hearing

 Many threats have been received by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Michigan, as Trump allies argue widespread fraud led to a stolen election there.
USATODAY.com

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate [Video]

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims [Video]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:38Published
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Blowing The Whistle In The 2020 US Election – OpEd

Blowing The Whistle In The 2020 US Election – OpEd "I drove thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania." When I heard the above statement this week from Jesse Morgan as he testified before President...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Upworthy

What The Polls Say About Georgia’s Senate Runoffs

 Headed into the 2020 election, we knew that Election Day might turn into Election Week or even Election Month because of the huge...
Upworthy

Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 President Donald Trump is pressing his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a weekend rally to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in...
Mid-Day