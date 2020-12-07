House lawmakers say they will cut holiday short to override possible Trump veto of defense bill

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany



When asked by a reporter on Wednesday if the White House was setting a good example by holding in-person holiday parties during a pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "if you can.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Trump Alludes to Possible 2024 Bid for the White House



The thought has definitely crossed President Trump’s mind for a possible 2024 bid for the White House. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published 6 days ago Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill



[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago