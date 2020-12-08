Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus, source says
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election,...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID
[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago
Will Trump Pardon Joe Exotic?
Will Pres. Donald Trump pardon "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic? According to Business Insider that's what Exotic's lawyer thinks. The lawyer for Exotic says he is "very, very close" to getting a..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:30 Published 6 days ago
Related news from verified sources