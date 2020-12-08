Global  
 

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus, source says

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus 00:59

 Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus. The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive.

