Wochit News - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone 00:38 After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began extricating himself when local COVID-19 restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US...