First Steps For Biden Administration On Global Trade Regime – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
First Steps For Biden Administration On Global Trade Regime – AnalysisBy Wendy Cutler*

As the incoming Biden administration considers the state of the World Trade Organization (WTO), it will find an organisation in disrepair. Trouble was already brewing before Trump’s term of office, with the failure of the Doha Round negotiations, mounting frustrations with the Appellate Body, and setbacks to...
