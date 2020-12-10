Rudy Giuliani says he is out of hospital, 'better than ever,' after coronavirus diagnosis
Thursday, 10 December 2020
President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Thursday morning that he is out of the hospital...
3 days ago
3 days ago
Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.
The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.
Giuliani has become the latest of...

