Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests.Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, has teamed...
A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests.Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, has teamed...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources