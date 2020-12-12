Global  
 

Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in ChinaA drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests.Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, has teamed...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China 00:44

 A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign toeradicate more than 100 wasp nests in a central China village. Blue SkyRescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergencywork, has teamed up with residents in Zhong county near the city of...

