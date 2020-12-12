Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears President's Lawsuit To Overturn Vote

Newsy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoWisconsin's Supreme Court held a rare session Saturday to hear one of President Donald Trump's last efforts to overturn the state's election results. 

His lawsuit aims to throw out more than 220,000 absentee and early in-person ballots in two of the most Democratic parts of the state. It claims several of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election 01:02

 Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' [Video]

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy' [Video]

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'

A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback [Video]

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Trump Lawsuit Appeal

 The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear arguments over the weekend on President Donald Trump's state lawsuit seeking to...
Newsmax

News24.com | States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn US election at Supreme Court

 Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin has urged the US Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to...
News24 Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness InsiderCBS News

Trump Loses Wisconsin Case While Arguing Another One

 President Donald Trump lost a federal lawsuit Saturday while his attorney was arguing his case before a skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court in another lawsuit that...
Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNews