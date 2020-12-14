Early Voting Begins For Georgia Runoffs
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoEarly voting begins today in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. So what's at stake here? The balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
All eyes are on Georgia — the January 5th election inching closer and closer, as incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face off against Democrats...
Watch VideoEarly voting begins today in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. So what's at stake here? The balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
All eyes are on Georgia — the January 5th election inching closer and closer, as incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face off against Democrats...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources