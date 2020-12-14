Global  
 

Early Voting Begins For Georgia Runoffs

Newsy Monday, 14 December 2020
Early Voting Begins For Georgia RunoffsWatch VideoEarly voting begins today in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. So what's at stake here? The balance of power in the U.S. Senate. 

All eyes are on Georgia — the January 5th election inching closer and closer, as incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face off against Democrats...
