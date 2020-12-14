US blames Iran for presumed death of Robert Levinson, sanctions two intelligence officers
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration for the first time on Monday formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them.
