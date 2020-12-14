Global  
 

US blames Iran for presumed death of Robert Levinson, sanctions two intelligence officers

FOXNews.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration for the first time on Monday formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them. 
News video: US Identifies & Sanctions Two Iranians For Abduction And 'Probable Death' Of South Florida’s Bob Levinson

US Identifies & Sanctions Two Iranians For Abduction And 'Probable Death' Of South Florida’s Bob Levinson 00:30

