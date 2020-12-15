Bill Gates Says COVID Lockdowns Could Continue Into 2022
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Bill Gates says he expects that coronavirus-related lockdowns could drag on into 2022 with restaurants closing their doors for the next six months.
The billionaire Microsoft founder offered his predictions during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday as the US set new records for new cases, hospitalizations and...
