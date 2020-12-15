Global  
 

Bill Gates Says COVID Lockdowns Could Continue Into 2022

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Bill Gates Says COVID Lockdowns Could Continue Into 2022Bill Gates says he expects that coronavirus-related lockdowns could drag on into 2022 with restaurants closing their doors for the next six months.  

The billionaire Microsoft founder offered his predictions during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday as the US set new records for new cases, hospitalizations and...
Bill Gates says US entering worse phase of COVID pandemic and predicts lockdowns will last into 2022

 Bill Gates offered his predictions during an interview on Sunday as the US set new records for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths...
