Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave

The American media bid farewell to Donald Trump long before the official announcement of the results of the vote. According to journalists, Trump should go to his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago, where he should stay "irrevocably."The United States have a new president through the work of the electoral college . As expected, many started talking about the electoral college being an anachronism inherited from the Founding Fathers. Tellingly, Hillary Clinton put her two cents in it too, who congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on victory.Political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky said in an interview with Tsargrad, that the outcome of the US election saga was predictable: "Fraudulent or not, Biden received more electoral votes . And Biden, with God's help, probably, won several million more votes." Did Donald Trump have a chance to win the election? Of course, Trump could win. He could win the game if, for example, electors dumped their voters at the bidding of the heart. There is minimal liability ensuing for that. If one takes a sober look at the situation, one will see that the candidates are elderly people: Trump is still active and cheerful, but Biden has one foot in the grave. Yevgeny Satanovsky believes that a half of the country will lose in any case. In general, the outcome of the US election is of no importance to the world. If Trump had won, no one would have benefited from his victory. Joe Biden has won, and Iran and Europeans feel at east, but not too much. 👓 View full article

