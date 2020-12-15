Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell's husband Scott Borgerson's bail bid to get her home for Christmas

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell's husband Scott Borgerson's bail bid to get her home for ChristmasGhislaine Maxwell has revealed her vast hidden wealth and claimed that she does not pose a flight risk as she would never abandon her husband, in a plea to a judge to be released from prison in time for Christmas.The British socialite,...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink 00:35

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 58-year-old has asked to be released...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition unsealed

 Jeffrey Epstein's former close associate and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's 2016 deposition was unsealed Thursday. The deposition was given as part of a civil..
CBS News

Ghislaine Maxwell: Jeffrey Epstein associate seeks $28.5m bail deal

 Ms Maxwell denies charges that she helped the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein groom young girls.
BBC News

Ex-Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend seeks $28.5 Million bail package

 Ghislaine Maxwell'a proposal includes armed guards to keep her from fleeing and safe from press and from others she says sent her death threats.
CBS News

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $39 million bail, admit she's married - reports

 Ghislaine Maxwell is said to be preparing to offer a deal comprised of nearly $39.8 million in bail, in the hopes of being released from the prison where she has..
New Zealand Herald

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

The coveted KitchenAid mixer is back in stock—and at a big discount for the holidays

 Our favorite KitchenAid mixer is back in stock at its Black Friday pricing, with options to have it delivered by Christmas—get the details.
USATODAY.com

Mars spacecraft spots "angelic figure" near south pole

 While Santa is gearing up for Christmas at Earth's North Pole, angels are getting into the holiday spirit on Mars' south pole.
CBS News
COVID-19: Why hasn't Italy decided its Christmas lockdown strategy yet? [Video]

COVID-19: Why hasn't Italy decided its Christmas lockdown strategy yet?

The most probable scenario so far is a full-scale lockdown in two separate phases.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:16Published

Covid patient urges people not to visit family at Christmas

 From his hospital bed, 60-year-old Chris Lea says "it is not worth losing an aunt, uncle or grandparent".
BBC News

