Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MPs Urge UK To Designate Iran’s IRGC A Terrorist Group

Eurasia Review Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
MPs Urge UK To Designate Iran’s IRGC A Terrorist GroupThe UK should list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group and describe Tehran’s detainment of British dual nationals as hostage-taking, a group of UK MPs have said.

The UK House of Commons foreign affairs committee made the proposals in a new report focusing on the threat posed by Iran. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like