MPs Urge UK To Designate Iran’s IRGC A Terrorist Group
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The UK should list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group and describe Tehran’s detainment of British dual nationals as hostage-taking, a group of UK MPs have said.
The UK House of Commons foreign affairs committee made the proposals in a new report focusing on the threat posed by Iran. The...
