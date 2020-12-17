Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Challenges Of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Challenges Of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy – OpEd“Domestic policy can only defeat us; foreign policy can kill us” are the words of the 35th President of the U.S. John F. Kennedy.  This statement highlights the significance of the foreign policy of any country in the context of the international relations. And along with that, this above mentioned statement also needs to be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike'

Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike' 01:45

 2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy [Video]

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden, to Lead White House Domestic Policy. It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council. The domestic appointment was a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy [Video]

Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy

[NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Costco Updates In-Store Mask Policy [Video]

Costco Updates In-Store Mask Policy

Business Insider reports that Costco is updating its mask policy. As of Monday, November 16, all shoppers, even those with medical conditions, will be required to wear a face mask or face shield in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published