You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet Money on How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19 at Pork Pl



Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet Money on How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19 at Pork Plant Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:05 Published on November 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Tyson Foods fires 7 managers over COVID-19 betting allegations The allegations against managers at the Waterloo, Iowa, plant were part of a lawsuit from the son of an employee who died of the coronavirus in April.

CBS News 6 hours ago