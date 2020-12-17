U.S. Lawmakers Close To Passing COVID Relief Bill
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoCongress appears to be on the verge of passing another round of COVID relief.
The newest proposal would cost around $900 billion.
According to reports, it's expected to include aid for vaccines, schools, unemployed workers and small businesses.
Also, possibly another round of direct payment to...
