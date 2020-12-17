Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Lawmakers Close To Passing COVID Relief Bill

Newsy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
U.S. Lawmakers Close To Passing COVID Relief BillWatch VideoCongress appears to be on the verge of passing another round of COVID relief. 

The newest proposal would cost around $900 billion. 

According to reports, it's expected to include aid for vaccines, schools, unemployed workers and small businesses. 

Also, possibly another round of direct payment to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: 'Absolutely Critical': Boston Restaurant Owners Hope Lawmakers Pass COVID Relief Package

'Absolutely Critical': Boston Restaurant Owners Hope Lawmakers Pass COVID Relief Package 01:54

 WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID relief package [Video]

COVID relief package

Latest updates on the coronavirus bill

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:30Published
Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday [Video]

Unemployed Floridians hoping help comes sooner than later with PUA program ending Saturday

House Republicans blocked the bill Democrats filed this morning even after the President threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief package if the dollar amount wasn’t raised.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:25Published
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Politics live updates: Congress to pick up COVID relief talks as lawmakers eye stimulus checks

 Lawmakers are still discussing a COVID relief bill, one that could include small business loans, boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •News24CBS News

U.S. Lawmakers Close In On COVID Relief Deal

U.S. Lawmakers Close In On COVID Relief Deal Watch VideoLawmakers on both sides are meeting today, hopeful they can land an agreement on a long-awaited COVID relief bill before the holiday recess. House...
Newsy

Buried in Covid Relief Bill: Billions to Soothe the Richest

 The voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few...
NYTimes.com