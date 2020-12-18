Global  
 

Massive Snowstorm Buries Parts of The Northeast

Newsy Friday, 18 December 2020
Massive Snowstorm Buries Parts of The NortheastWatch VideoSome people in the Northeast are digging out of snow this morning after a powerful winter storm swept through the region. 

New York City, Boston and Philadelphia got nearly a foot of snow. Upstate New York got the worst of it.

Check out at this video: this is in Binghamton, on the border with...
Severity of nor'easter extreme for parts of the Northeast

Severity of nor'easter extreme for parts of the Northeast 03:17

 A major storm is set to bring heavy snow to the Northeast and a dangerous wintry mix farther south. CNN Meteorologist Melissa Nord explains.

