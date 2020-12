Brazil's Bolsonaro warns virus vaccine can turn people into 'crocodiles' Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines, even suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like