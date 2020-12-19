Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Jill Biden reacts to WSJ essay: 'That was such a surprise' - Business Insider

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Although shocked at the conservative furor over her title, Dr. Jill Biden felt the support, "I was just overwhelmed by how gracious people were."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden

Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden "Illiterate" 00:32

 Tucker Carlson is picking a fight with Jill Biden. Carlson is going after Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education. The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation written in the mid-2000s. Business Insider reports that Carlson called her "borderline illiterate."...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment" [Video]

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he's disappointed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has not recognized him as the winner of the 2020 election. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment because I was a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win [Video]

Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win

On Wednesday morning Pres.Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What did McConnell do to anger Trump? He congradulated President-elect Joe Biden after the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

'That was such a surprise': Dr. Jill Biden reacts to Wall Street Journal op-ed where she was called 'kiddo'

 Although shocked at the conservative furor over her title, Dr. Jill Biden felt the support, "I was just overwhelmed by how gracious people were."
Business Insider