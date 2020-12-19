Dr. Jill Biden reacts to WSJ essay: 'That was such a surprise' - Business Insider
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
7 hours ago) Although shocked at the conservative furor over her title, Dr. Jill Biden felt the support, "I was just overwhelmed by how gracious people were."
Tucker Carlson is picking a fight with Jill Biden. Carlson is going after Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education. The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation written in the mid-2000s. Business Insider reports that Carlson called her "borderline illiterate."...
Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden "Illiterate" 00:32
