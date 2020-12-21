Pakistan-Russia Relationship: Future Prospects – OpEd

Monday, 21 December 2020 () International relations are taking new shape with China’s rise and Russia’s resurgence. States, in new political map, are trying to exploit opportunities for their common good. Russia, in South Asia, is considered to be an important pillar of political structure because of its close ties with India and its past role in...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it’s “pretty clear” Russia was behind the massive cyberattack on US federal government agencies, publicly linking Russia to the data breach as President Trump has remained silent on the matter.