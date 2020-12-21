Global  
 

Joe Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Donald Trump remains on sidelines

Zee News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus, a group that includes President Donald Trump should receive the vaccine.
