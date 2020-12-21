Global  
 

Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting as concerns grow over new coronavirus variant

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency meeting with ministers Monday, as governments around the world...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England 01:56

 Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules...

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Alarm over a mutant COVID-19 strain in the UK. Boris Johnson calls an emergency meeting to combat the more infectious coronavirus.

 Boris Johnson discussed a new strain of coronavirus with ministers in an emergency meeting. A London travel ban was reportedly proposed.
Business Insider

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting over 'new variant' of Covid

 "We have alerted the World Health Organization and are continuing to analyze the available data," said the chief medical officer for England.
Upworthy

UK prime minister expected to announce new anti-virus rules

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held emergency talks with his Cabinet on Saturday to discuss strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19 as...
SeattlePI.com