U.S. Treasuries fall on fresh virus concerns Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is trading moderately lower this week on fresh concerns over a new COVID-19 strain which boosted demand for government bonds. Fundamental analysis: Risk sentiment volatile Reports about a new and a more transmissible coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom spooked investors earlier this week. The U.K. PM Boris Johnson said that the better part of the country is set to face stricter lockdown measures during Christmas holidays, while a number of other nations have immediately closed their borders to Britain. Investors were concerned that risks of new lockdowns and business shutdowns could curb the economic The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is trading moderately lower this week on fresh concerns over a new COVID-19 strain which boosted demand for government bonds. Fundamental analysis: Risk sentiment volatile Reports about a new and a more transmissible coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom spooked investors earlier this week. The U.K. PM Boris Johnson said that the better part of the country is set to face stricter lockdown measures during Christmas holidays, while a number of other nations have immediately closed their borders to Britain. Investors were concerned that risks of new lockdowns and business shutdowns could curb the economic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Government’s winter coronavirus campaign encourages people to open windows



The Government is encouraging people to improve ventilation in their homes byopening windows as part of a new coronavirus campaign. A video released by theDepartment for Health illustrates how virus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published on November 18, 2020 Market On Wheels



A market on wheels is heading to several neighborhoods on the South and West side of Chicago offering affordable produce! Urban Growers Collective and Brilla have teamed up to relaunch the Fresh Moves.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:21 Published on November 16, 2020

