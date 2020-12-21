|
Politics updates: Congress to vote on COVID relief tonight, Treasury says $600 checks will go out next week
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes a new round of stimulus checks and enhanced...
Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package
Congress Reaches
Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package.
Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus
was reached on Sunday afternoon.
The bill allocates money for
$600 stimulus checks for single..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published
Congressional Leaders Reach Deal on Economic Relief Package
Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for the next 10..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58Published
