Politics updates: Congress to vote on COVID relief tonight, Treasury says $600 checks will go out next week

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes a new round of stimulus checks and enhanced...
 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke in a CNBC interview ahead of Congress' expected vote to pass the $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill.
