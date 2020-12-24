Global  
 

Pres. Trump Threatens Funding Bill, Covid Relief Deal

Newsy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Pres. Trump Threatens Funding Bill, Covid Relief DealWatch VideoWashington is on edge after President Trump released a video attacking provisions in a bill that would send $600 stimulus checks to most Americans, which passed Congress earlier this week.

If President Trump chooses to veto it — government funding will run out next Monday, and it's unclear if lawmakers can act in...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed 01:49

 President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Trump Threatens COVID-19 Relief Deal, Calls for $2,000 Direct Payments to Americans

Trump Threatens COVID-19 Relief Deal, Calls for $2,000 Direct Payments to Americans President Donald Trump stated Congress needs to pass a pandemic stimulus bill that involves $2,000 direct payments to Americans and not the $600 ones.
Govt. Shutdown Risk Heightened Over COVID-19 Relief Deal Battle

 Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in...
