Pres. Trump Threatens Funding Bill, Covid Relief Deal

Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery



The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening.



As the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the US, President Donald Trump cast doubt on approving the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.



Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion spending bill.

Trump Threatens COVID-19 Relief Deal, Calls for $2,000 Direct Payments to Americans
President Donald Trump stated Congress needs to pass a pandemic stimulus bill that involves $2,000 direct payments to Americans and not the $600 ones.

HNGN 15 hours ago



Govt. Shutdown Risk Heightened Over COVID-19 Relief Deal Battle
Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign the spending bill.

Newsmax 6 hours ago



