Barr Says Won’t Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Barr Says Won’t Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter BidenUS Attorney General William Barr has no intention of naming a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, whose business dealings came under scrutiny after his laptop contents were published.

Barr announced on Monday that he had no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate the...
