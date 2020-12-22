Barr Says Won’t Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () US Attorney General William Barr has no intention of naming a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, whose business dealings came under scrutiny after his laptop contents were published.
Barr announced on Monday that he had no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate the...
President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government.
Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General.
However, Business Insider reports that he will not ask candidates for the position about their plans surrounding any investigations into his son.
AG...
