Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hungary: Opposition Forces Unite To Beat Orban In 2022

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Hungary: Opposition Forces Unite To Beat Orban In 2022By Vlagyiszlav Makszimov

(EurActiv) -- The leaders of six leading opposition parties of Hungary officially agreed on Sunday (21 December) to join forces in the 2022 parliamentary elections to defeat Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz, in power since 2010.

All of Hungary’s six biggest oppositions parties —...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minsk protesters flee as Belarusian security forces make arrests [Video]

Minsk protesters flee as Belarusian security forces make arrests

Protesters fled Belarusian security forced today (November 15th) as they began making arrests at a metro station where an opposition rally was planned.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll [Video]

Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll

Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters refuse to recognise the result of a parliamentary election they say was stolen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published