Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nathan Law, Hong Kong Activist, Seeks U.K. Asylum

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The prominent dissident fled to London shortly before a security law was imposed in Hong Kong. Affording him asylum would likely incense China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey 03:40

 Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong activist: It was 'heavy decision' to leave [Video]

Hong Kong activist: It was 'heavy decision' to leave

Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui speaks with Christiane Amanpour about how he fled from Hong Kong and the struggle for freedom.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 12:08Published
Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile [Video]

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile

Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law [Video]

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law

China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Hong Kong Activist, Nathan Law, Seeks Political Asylum in Britain

 The prominent dissident fled to London shortly before a security law was imposed in Hong Kong. Affording him asylum would likely incense China.
NYTimes.com