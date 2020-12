LeBron James, Anthony Davis To Make Preseason Debut



The two Lakers superstars sat out the team's first two preseason games. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

Daily Cover: Anthony Davis Is Everything the Lakers Needed and More



Under trying conditions in new surroundings, Anthony Davis formed an unbeatable alliance with LeBron James, keeping the King accountable while proving to be the cheat code that propelled the Lakers to.. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago