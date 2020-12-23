Latest On Brexit Trade Deal Negotiations

Global  
 

NPR Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
U.K. and European Union officials continue negotiating a trade deal before the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. NPR updates the latest efforts to secure the deal before Christmas.
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue [Video]

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue

Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18).

Related news from verified sources

UK-EU trade deal talks continue amid reports of progress

 Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations between the UK and European Union are continuing in Brussels amid reports that progress in the talks could see a deal agreed...
Brexit trade deal on the verge of being agreed, EU sources say

Brexit trade deal on the verge of being agreed, EU sources say After nine months of negotiations a compromise on fishing quotas could see a trade deal signed off before Christmas.
European markets advance as Brexit trade deal talks continue; AstraZeneca down 6%

 European stocks traded higher Monday as market focus remains on negotiations between the U.K. and EU on a post-Brexit trade deal.
