For Britishers, 2021 is going to get bumpy Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

First came the Brexit trade deal. Now comes the red tape and the institutional nitty gritty. Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European Union, the British government warned businesses to get ready for disruptions and "bumpy moments" when the new rules take effect on Thursday night.



Businesses were... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

