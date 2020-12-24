|
Flooding And High Winds Expected In Parts Of The Northeastern U.S.
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoWashington, D.C., down to Florida could see severe weather, including high winds and isolated tornadoes, during the holiday season.
It’s part of a massive winter storm coming from the upper Midwest -- lots of snow and blizzard conditions. States in the Northeastern U.S. could see flooding from heavy rainfall...
