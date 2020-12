Kirk Cameron organized these caroling protests, defying stay-home orders



“Growing Pains” actor Kirk Cameron held a Christmas caroling event to protest stay-at-home mandates in California. The protest attracted dozens of people, who were mostly maskless. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:28 Published 1 day ago

Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge



Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for Christmas caroling events in California. The events were in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates. The caroling was held in the parking lot of The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:28 Published 1 day ago