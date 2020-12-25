Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Brother Kirk Cameron Participating in Caroling Protests
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out after her older brother Kirk Cameron participated in a Christmas caroling protests. The 44-year-old Fuller House actress responded to people who questioned if she was at the event as well. While she showed her support for wearing masks and social distancing, Candace also threw some support behind her brother [...]
