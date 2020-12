Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her brother Kirk Cameron's recent protests. After the Growing Pains actor received backlash for hosting caroling...

Candace Cameron Bure Caught Between Family & COVID Crisis, As Brother’s Caroling Rages On Kirk Cameron is currently facing a wave of outrage for hosting large Christmas caroling events, which he is positioning as a “peaceful protest” against...

OK! Magazine 2 hours ago