You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources KCMO health department: Celebrate safely in 2020 so next year will be better



Many people look forward to the holidays to have a good time with friends and family, but the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is reminding them as Christmas and the new year approach, COVID-19.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:06 Published 15 hours ago AAA Reports 30% Fewer Marylanders Plan To Travel For Christmas, New Year's



The holidays may look a bit different this year, with many people planning to stay home rather than travel to see family or friends as the pandemic shows no signs of letting up through the holiday.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago Christmas puddings made by royal family given to armed forces



Christmas puddings that were mixed by four generations of the royal familyhave been distributed to armed forces communities at home and abroad as partof a Royal British Legion project. The Queen,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago