Armenia: Pashinyan Says Ready For Snap Parliamentary Elections In 2021 Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his readiness to hold snap parliamentary elections in 2021. Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, December 25 that the actions of the opposition demanding his resignation were obviously not supported by the people.



The PM said the opposition had every capability of... Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his readiness to hold snap parliamentary elections in 2021. Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, December 25 that the actions of the opposition demanding his resignation were obviously not supported by the people.The PM said the opposition had every capability of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

