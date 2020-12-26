Global  
 

Possible Human Remains Found At Nashville Explosion Site

Newsy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Possible Human Remains Found At Nashville Explosion SiteWatch VideoPotential human remains have been found at the site of a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville's Police Chief said Friday evening that tissue was discovered near the site of the massive blast that caused major damage to the downtown business district. Police say the bombing was intentional....
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: 'Human remains' found at Nashville blast site

'Human remains' found at Nashville blast site 02:25

 Authorities have found 'tissue' which could be human remains near the site of an explosion in the US city of Nashville.

