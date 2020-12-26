Possible Human Remains Found At Nashville Explosion Site

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site



Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18 Published 7 hours ago

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site



A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 18 hours ago