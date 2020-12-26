Deep, Slow-Slip Action May Direct Largest Earthquakes And Their Tsunamis

Eurasia Review

Megathrust earthquakes and subsequent tsunamis that originate in subduction zones like Cascadia -- Vancouver Island, Canada, to northern California -- are some of the most severe natural disasters in the world. Now a team of geoscientists thinks the key to understanding some of these destructive events may lie in the deep,...

