Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in limbo as Donald Trump rages

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet are set to lapse at midnight tonight (US time) unless US President Donald Trump signs an end-of-year Covid relief and spending bill that had been considered...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand

From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand 00:36

 President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this week unless lawmakers include $2,000 stimulus payments. Business Insider reports Trump could cost...

Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

 The US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News

Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
CBS News

US President Donald Trump has made lasting impact on federal courts

 On this, even US President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office..
New Zealand Herald

Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives On

 For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com

NFL COVID-19 updates: Browns LB B.J. Goodson tests positive; six players will miss game vs. Jets

 B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, and five players, including four wide receivers, were deemed close contacts.
USATODAY.com
